Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture
During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', the 'Hello' singer shows off the personalized art piece he had crafted towards the end of his father's life.

  • May 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lionel Richie has a special way of remembering his late father - a sculpture of their hands clasped together.

The "Hello" singer showed off his personalized art piece during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night, April 29, explaining he had the sculpture crafted towards the end of his father's life.

"He wasn't doing well and I thought I would want something to remind me always that he was with me, and so I had this made," Lionel said.

He also showed off his Oscar for the song "Say You, Say Me" from the 1985 film "White Nights", adding he was upset not to scoop a second, having been bitterly disappointed when "Arthur's Theme" beat out his Diana Ross duet "Endless Love" for Best Song at the 1981 Academy Awards.

"When they said, 'The winner is Arthur's Theme', I thought, 'Do I rush the stage or do I keep my composure?' " the singer explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "American Idol" judge recalled what happened when he visited a Mercedes dealership after earning his first big paycheck. "I went down to the Mercedes dealership in Montgomery, Alabama and the guy looked at me and... no one gave me any attention at all - here I am with [an] Afro and bellbottoms," he said.

The former member of Commodores went on to admit, "No one was looking at me." He added, "And finally the guy came over to me and said, 'Son, if you're not gonna buy anything, I'm gonna have to ask you to leave.' "

