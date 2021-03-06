 
 

Prince Philip Transferred Back to King Edwards VII's Hospital After Heart Surgery

The Duke of Edinburgh has been moved back to King Edward VII's Hospital after undergoing a successful surgery to fix his pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital.

AceShowbiz - Prince Philip has been moved back to King Edward VII's Hospital following a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday (3Mar21) His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

The 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalised last month (Feb21) and was then moved to St. Bartholomew's where he underwent testing for an infection and observation for a "pre-existing heart condition."

His health issues are reportedly unrelated to coronavirus.

The duke has spent most of lockdown in residence at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

Meanwhile, the Queen has reportedly been gifted two new corgi puppies as a present during lockdown, her first new dogs two years after the death of her last one, Whisper.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen and her husband received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January this year. The couple were administered the vaccine, reportedly by a doctor at Windsor Castle, as they're in the over 80s group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated.

In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed back then.

