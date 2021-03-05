 
 

Mandy Moore: Relief of Knowing Dog Was Cancer-Free Helped Ease Her Labor

The 'This Is Us' actress credits the huge 'relief' of knowing her beloved pet's tumor was benign for easing her burden as she's about to give birth to her first child.

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore believes the relief of finding out her beloved dog Jackson was cancer-free helped induce her labour.

The "This Is Us" star welcomed newborn son August with husband Taylor Goldsmith into the world last month (Feb21) and has shared the heartwarming story of how the huge "relief" of knowing her canine companion's tumour was benign likely led to her being in labour three hours later.

Mandy - who calls her son Gus - captioned a snap of the pooch on her Instagram Stories, "In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health. His tumour was benign. Cancer-free."

"We found out three hours before I went into labour and I know what my relief was what set thing in motion. So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!! (sic)"

The "47 Meters Down" star had asked her followers to keep her beloved dog in their prayers when he underwent emergency surgery to remove a six pound mass on his spleen.

Mandy wrote alongside a snap of Jackson at the time, "If you could, please say a prayer or send good vibes to our sweet Jackson who is about to have emergency surgery for mass in his abdomen."

"We are remaining positive and hopeful. To say I'm beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement."

Hours later, Mandy updated her followers to let them know Jackson had got through surgery and had also had his spleen taken out.

Jackson's surgery came just two months after Mandy's heart was left "utterly shattered" after she lost her dog Joni.

