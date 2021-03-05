 
 

Billie Piper Unsure If She Can Ever Be 'Fully Practical and Healthy Around Love'

The 'I Hate Suzie' star talks about her love life, admitting that she might never be able to be 'fully practical and healthy around love' due to abandonment issues.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Piper suffers with "abandonment issues."

The 38-year-old actress - who has been in a relationship with Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd since 2016 - began her pop career when she was just 15 and she admitted spending so much time on her own has had an impact on her relationships, including her marriages to Chris Evans and Laurence Fox.

"I think a lot of my issues romantically have come from being on my own a lot when I was very young," she told Red magazine. "So it's sort of an extreme desire to feel loved and safe. I guess on some level it's like abandonment issues - even though I wasn't particularly abandoned; I lead myself largely - but I think that has affected relationships."

The "I Hate Suzie" star - who has Winston, 12, and Eugene, eight, with Laurence, and Tallulah, two, with Johnny - doesn't think she can ever be "fully practical and healthy" in her ideas about love because she'd just get "bored."

"I think on some level I'm always going to be interested in love in a way that throws logic to the floor," she explained. "Part of me doesn't ever just want to see it as this rational thing where I'm making sure I have date night on a Wednesday; although I think there are merits in doing that."

"But the thought immediately makes me feel a bit heavy-hearted and bored. I don't know if I can ever really be fully practical and healthy around love."

Billie also revealed that constantly obsessing about finding happiness is actually unhealthy and instead, she now accepts that happiness is likely to be "fleeting" rather than permanent.

"I think dedicating your life to pursuing happiness is not that helpful and you're likely to be disappointed a lot," she mused. "(Happiness) is fleeting but, when it's happening, I like to be fully conscious of it and sit with it for as long as I can."

