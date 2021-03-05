 
 

Kelly Marie Tran 'Much Happier' After Quitting Social Media

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actress has no regret about turning her back on social media, claiming she has been 'much happier' since deleting her Instagram due to cruel trolls.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Marie Tran has "truly" been happier without social media.

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actress deleted her Instagram account in 2018 after being subjected to racist trolls for her part in the science fiction franchise and she insists being off the platform is much better for her.

Speaking about her decision, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "I've truly just been so much happier without being on the internet. I've had my agents tell me I'm forgoing brand partnerships, but I'm not here to sell flat-tummy tea to young girls."

And the 32-year-old star also opened up about the relationship between mental health and fame and feels that being off social media has helped to "protect" herself and allowed her to continue in Hollywood as an actress.

"We can talk about the interaction between mental health and social media, but also mental health and this idea of fame and what it does to you," she continued. "It is not normal. For me, that navigation is about how I protect myself in a way where I can continue to work in this world, and continue to lift the stories that I feel like the world needs to hear."

The actress previously said the online bullying led to self-doubt and she even began to wonder what her life would be like if she wasn't Asian.

"For months, I went down a spiral of self-hate, into the darkest recesses of my mind, places where I tore myself apart, where I put their words above my own self-worth," she opened up.

