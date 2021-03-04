 
 

Justin Timberlake Pens Sweet Birthday Message for His 'Favorite Person' Jessica Biel
Weeks after finding an ally in his wife when he was bashed for his past treatment to former girlfriend Britney Spears, the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker celebrates her 39th birthday with a public tribute.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake showered Jessica Biel with love on her very special day. Dubbing his wife of more than eight years his "favorite person in the world," the "Can't Stop the Feeling" hitmaker offered her a sweet tribute in celebration of her 39th birthday.

On Wednesday, March 3, the 40-year-old singer/actor posted on Instagram a number of his wife's adorable moments throughout the years. In the accompanying message to the photos, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is."

"I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [cake]?!!!! Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly," the former member of NSYNC continued. "I [love] U with all that I know."

One of the photos Timberlake shared in the sweet post saw him kissing Biel's cheek. Another one displayed him and the "Limetown" actress walking arm in arm, while a third one captured his wife laughing after falling into some bushes. The father of two also included a slo-mo video of his wife enjoying the breeze while on a boat.

This birthday tribute post came after Timberlake's wife gave her full support to him after he found himself under fire for his past treatments to Britney Spears following the release of "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. Shortly after he issued a public apology to his former girlfriend, his wife left a simple comment that read, "I love you."

Timberlake's apologetic post itself partly read, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right." It continued, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

