Sofia Vergara Granted Permanent Injunction in Embryo Battle Against Ex-Fiance

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Modern Family' actress has landed a huge victory in her legal feud with former fiance Nick Loeb over their frozen embryos following their separation.

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has scored a big court victory after her ex-fiance was banned from using the former couple's frozen embryos without the actress' permission.

The "Modern Family" star has been fighting Nick Loeb in court for years after he attempted to have a 2013 contract they had both signed with California fertility clinic bosses ruled invalid, as it declared both parties needed to give their consent before the fertilised eggs could be brought to term.

Loeb, who split from Vergara in 2014, wanted to use a surrogate, but now he's been permanently blocked from using the eggs against Vergara's wishes.

The ruling was made in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday (02Mar21) when the judge issued a permanent injunction against Loeb, insisting the fertility clinic contract remains valid, reports TMZ.

It's Loeb's latest legal loss in the years-long baby battle - he recently had his efforts to fight the case in Louisiana, where embryos are considered "biological human beings" under state law, shut down by appeals court judges.

In their decision, issued in January (21), Loeb was put on blast for trying to game the legal system by claiming he was a resident of the state, even though he allegedly spent 300 days in Europe, where he has a daughter with a girlfriend, between 2018 and 2019.

Vergara, who has a 29-year-old son from a previous relationship, has long moved on from her messy break-up with Loeb - she wed actor Joe Manganiello in 2015.