Duncan James' Bank Account Cleared by Tax Scammer
The Blue singer has the money in his bank account cleared by a scammer after he handed over his information in response to a fake email about tax rebate.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blue singer Duncan James was robbed of nearly $7,000 (£5,000) after being duped by an email scam.

The musician and actor received a message from HM Revenue and Customs about a tax rebate he was due to receive and handed over his bank details without thinking.

Minutes later, his account was cleared. And while he eventually got his money back after the bank got involved, Duncan - who is set to appear on the celebrity version of show "The Circle" - has warned others not to fall for similar scams.

"I've been stung before," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I got an email from a fake HMRC telling me about a tax rebate that I had to give my details. I didn’t think and just handed it over. And then my accountant was like, 'HMRC will never ask for your account details. They have them. You don't need to do that.' "

"And I was like, 'S**t, what have I done?' and then I looked in my account and they had cleared me out. They took about £5,000. Thankfully, the bank knew. I had to send in the emails that I had, and I got my money back."

Denise Van Outen, Nadia Sawalha, YouTuber Saffron Barker, and reality star Charlotte Crosby will also be taking part in the show, which sees people try and convince their fellow competitors that they are someone else.

"There are lots of catfishes out there, you can never really trust anybody," Duncan added. "We watch television programmes of awful situations where people have been completely taken advantage of to the point where they've been giving money to somebody to help them or they've been dating somebody that's not really who they say they are."

"You hear of all these stories of people who have lost everything, it's awful."

