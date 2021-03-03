Robin Wright Gets Emotional Upon Learning About Jill Biden's Reaction to Her Directorial Debut Film

Instagram Movie

During her appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 'Land' star is shown a clip from the White House interview the talk show host had with the new First Lady.

AceShowbiz - Robin Wright's (previously Robin Wright Penn) movie directorial debut has been given a big thumbs up by America's new First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

The "Forrest Gump" star appeared on Kelly Clarkson's U.S. talk show days after Biden was interviewed by the pop star last week (ends February 26), and revealed she and her husband, Joe Biden, had watched the actress' new film, "Land".

In a clip from the White House chat Clarkson played for her guest, Biden said, "She (Wright's character) goes out into the wilderness and survives. It's a beautiful movie. You should see it."

Thrilled Robin responded, "That makes me wanna cry. That's amazing. I mean, what they've been through and that it's such a hopeful end to the movie... I hope it hugged their heart."

Wright briefly met Biden once at an event and added, "What an incredible woman."

"Land" is based on the original screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Golden Globe nominee Liz Hannah. Premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it also saw Demian Bichir and Kim Dickens starring opposite Wright.

The drama film follows Wright's character, Edee Mathis, as she goes off the grid and tests her survival skills by living in a cabin in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. With the help of a Native American, she begins to confront her demons and surprises herself with her own will to survive.

Ass for her experience filming the movie, Wright opened up about the challenge that shocked her the most. "It was stomaching the skinning of the animal. And I eat meat," the actress told USA Today. "But I just - I don't want to see that. You don't think it's going to shock you. And it does."

"I mean, you couldn't have a more distant comparison between what it was like shooting 'House of Cards' to shooting and directing 'Land'. (For 'House of Cards') we were on a stage outside of Baltimore for six years on sets in an airplane hangar," she explained. "This was a completely different beast because you're dealing with nature."