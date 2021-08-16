 
 

Robin Wright Calls Filming 'Land' in the Rocky Mountains 'A Different Experience'

Despite spending her childhood setting up camp on vacations with her parents, the former 'House of Cards' star admits it didn't prepare her for the harsh realities of the Colorado wilderness.

AceShowbiz - Robin Wright Penn's camping and backpacking adventures as a kid didn't prepare her for the harsh realities of the Rocky Mountains while shooting her directorial debut, "Land".

The actress spent her childhood touring America and setting up camp on vacations with her parents, who taught her how to put up a tent, chop wood, and even hunt deer and prepare the carcass for a meal.

In a new interview with Italian publication IO Donna, she said, "I've always liked being surrounded by nature, I've been camping all my life, since I was a child, with my family, touring our country in a tent."

"I know how to chop wood, kill a deer, skin it, smoke its meat and cook it on the grill... Finding yourself in the end with your hands covered with blisters, it's not easy to control it, nature!"

But that didn't prepare her for the harsh realities of the Colorado wilderness while shooting "Land", in which Robin plays a woman who retreats to an isolated cabin after experiencing a painful tragedy.

She explained, "Of course, this in the Rocky Mountains was a different experience [sic]. At night, in the base camp cabin, it was frightening to hear the winds at 75 miles per hour and the bears roar. The bears then tried to get into the food service truck."

"We also went from 24 degrees to sudden frost, hail and snow, we had to run to wrap ourselves up, changing scene and season on set in less than an hour!"

