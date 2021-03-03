 
 

6ix9ine Sued for Refusing to Pay Security Bill Totaling More Than $75K

The 'GUMMO' rapper's lawyer calls the lawsuit 'meritless' as he claims that the star's then-booking agency MTA Bookings is responsible for making the payment.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is facing yet another legal trouble, just months after he was released from jail. The formerly incarcerated rapper is sued by Metropolitan Patrol for more than $75,000 in unpaid security fees.

Metropolitan Patrol claims in the lawsuit that they provided protection for the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, particularly 11 days in November 2018. In some of that time, the Brooklyn native was indeed seen rolling around Los Angeles with bodyguards.

But when it comes time to pay for the service, 6ix9ine allegedly refused to fork over the money. The suit details the cost for the service, which includes $85/hr during the day and $127.50 an hour for over time. They also claim they provided him with armored vehicles, including a fully-loaded Yukon with ballistic panels and 2 police-style Ford Explorers complete with lights, sirens and everything.

Metropolitan Patrol now asks a judge to step in, demanding that the rapper pay them the money they're owed on the contract plus late fees and legal fees that have added up. In total, they're asking for upwards of $88k.

6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro has responded to the lawsuit, calling it "meritless." In a statement to TMZ, the attorney says lawsuit is misfiring as the "TROLLZ" emcee's booking agency at time, MTA Bookings, is the one responsible for making the payment. He insists that 6ix9ine has nothing to do with it and that owes nothing.

This isn't the only lawsuit that 6ix9ine is currently facing after he's regained his full freedom since August 2020. Just last week, a stripper sued the 24-year-old for injuries she sustained after allegedly being caught in the crossfire of an altercation he initiated after being called a "snitch" in Miami on February 2020.

6ix9ine allegedly smashed a bottle during the row inside Gold Rush Cabaret, but he missed the target and hit Alexis Salaberrios' head instead. In the suit, she claims 6ix9ine used "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury."

Alexis claims after she was injured, club staffers ushered the rapper out and immediately pressured her to not call the police regarding the incident. She is suing the club for gross negligence and 6ix9ine for aggravated battery.

To this lawsuit, 6ix9ine's attorney denied that he was in such thing. "There are video cameras in the establishment. It's an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed," Lance told TMZ at the time.

