Ashley Darby of 'RHOP' Offers First Glimpse at Second Child After Giving Birth

Having welcomed a baby boy with husband Michael, 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star turns to social media to express her gratitude for 'the kind and warm wishes' fans have sent her.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Darby has become a mother for the second time. Having given birth to her second child with husband Michael Darby, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star treated her online fans to a first glimpse at their newborn son.

On Tuesday, March 2, the 32-year-old shared on Instagram Story a video of her cradling her baby boy while lying on her hospital bed. "Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us. This is our sweet baby born today," she first announced. "He's absolutely incredible and amazing, and we're over-the-moon excited."

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving, and it's crazy how much I miss my son right now even though I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy," the TV personality further added. "I just want us all to be together as a family and I know it'll happen soon."

"Thank you again," the mother of two emphasized on her gratitude before concluding her message by stating, "I love you all. I cherish you so much. And this journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better."

Just hours before the baby's arrival, Ashley put out on Instagram several pictures from her maternity shoot. Alongside the risque photos, she wrote, "We are moments away from uniting with our sweet son. I'm experiencing every emotion in the rainbow right now."

Ashley confirmed her latest pregnancy via Instagram in September 2020. She posted a video of her 19-month-old son Dean Michale wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother." She captioned it, "There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement."

Ashley and her husband, Michael, tied the knot in 2015. In addition to the two baby boys he shares with Ashley, Michael is also a father of two children from a previous relationship.

