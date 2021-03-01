6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Splitting Woman's Head Open With Champagne Bottle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gooba' hitmaker is taken to court by a female stripper after leaving her with a bloody injury as he allegedly hit her in the head with a champagne bottle.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit. The "Gooba" hitmaker is allegedly taken to court by a female stripper following a bloody incident at Miami strip club, Gold Rush Cabaret, on Saturday night, February 20.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop artist lost his cool after someone called him a rat for snitching against his former associates in a gang-related case that landed him in prison. Furious, he threw a bottle but it missed his intended target and hit one of the dancers instead.

Rumor has it, the woman named Alexis Salaberrios was left with a bloody head after the 24-year-old rapper hit her in the head with a champagne bottle. She was taken to emergency room for her injuries and needed several staples to close the wound.

Following the debacle, 6ix9ine was ushered out of the joint by staff members while she was allegedly pressured not to call police. She filed a police report anyway, suing the club for gross negligence and the rap star for aggravated battery.

In the legal documents, the stripper mentioned that the joint failed to guard against the rapper considering his "propensity for violence." She also alleged the star threw a "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury."

The "Gummo" rhymer hasn't made any comment regarding the incident, but his lawyer Lance Lazzaro vehemently denied the allegations, "There are video cameras in the establishment. It's an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed."

The alleged violent incident came less than a year after 6ix9ine was released from jail.

In December 2019, he was sentenced to two years behind bars due to his entanglement with violent street gang Nine Trey Bloods. He was released early in August 2020 after requesting to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home confinement, citing health issues and claiming he was at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 due to his pre-existing asthma condition.