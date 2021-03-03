Dolly Parton Gives 'Jolene' a COVID Revamp Before Getting Her First Dose of Moderna Vaccine

Instagram Celebrity

Documenting her experience getting the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the country music legend urges 'cowards out there' to get out there and get their vaccine shots.

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has her own unique way to encourage fellow Americans in getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Before getting her first dose of Moderna vaccine that she helped fund, the country music legend gave her hit 1973 song "Jolene" a coronavirus revamp that she shared through a recorded video.

The 75-year-old had her vaccination done at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday, March 2. In a Twitter and Instagram clip documenting the procedure, she first gushed, "I'm finally going to get my vaccine, I'm so excited! I've been waiting a while, I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it. So I'm very happy to get my Moderna shot."

Dolly went on to tell her devotees that she has a "vaccine" version of "Jolene" ready. She then rhymed, "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate/ Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, 'cause once you're dead then that's a bit too late."

Before receiving the jab, the "9 to 5" hitmaker further urged her fans to get their own dose of vaccine. "We all want to get back to normal, whatever that is... That would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it?" she emphasized. "So I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat, go out there and get your shot."

Dolly has had a role in the development of the Moderna vaccine. Back in April 2020, Dolly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to facilitate the key research of the vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective in preventing the cases of coronavirus.

Speaking about her involvement, Dolly spoke on "Today" show in November, "I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else." She added, "When I donated the money to the COVID (research) fund I just wanted it to do good, and evidently, it is, and let's just hope we find a cure real soon."

Earlier in February, Dolly stated that she waited for her vaccination turn because she did not want to be "jumping the line." She told The Associated Press, "I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that."