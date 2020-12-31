 
 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credits 'Queen's Gambit' for Helping Improve His Chess Skills

Netflix
TV

The former 'Phineas and Ferb' star has the Netflix hit miniseries fronted by Anya Taylor-Joy to thank to for helping him to become a better chess player.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Thomas Brodie-Sangster became a better chess player after starring in hit Netflix show "The Queen's Gambit".

The actor stars as Benny Watts in the miniseries, which has exponentially increased the popularity of the game of chess. And in an interview with Chess.com about his role in the show, Thomas admitted that learning about the game for the show meant he learned how to play properly in real life.

"I did (become a better player)! And I even learned a couple of openings, which are completely gone now," he said. "But at the moment, yeah, we were playing with some great players and we were very much invested in that world. And I was excited by it, I loved it! I saw it as, you know, it's a beautiful game that's been played for hundreds and hundreds of years, and it's infinitely complicated."

  See also...

"The knowledge that you have to understand and the memory of each game that's been played in the past, and then kind of put that into a reflection of what you need to do in front of your board. And it's just moving bits of wood around a board, that's all it is, but I learned the beauty of it. That's what I would say."

"The Queen's Gambit", also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is available to watch on Netflix now.

On October 28, the series became the most watched series of the day on Netflix and had been watched by over 62 million households by the end of November. It topped Nielsen's U.S. streaming rankings for three consecutive weeks and deemed Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date.

