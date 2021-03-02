 
 

Charli XCX Excited to Form Supergroup With The 1975 and No Rome

Music

The 'Forever' singer seems to be suggesting there could be more music coming from them weeks after No Rome shared bits of details about their upcoming collaboration.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX has teased she's "forming a supergroup" with The 1975 and No Rome.

The "Forever" singer, the Matt Healy-fronted group and their Dirty Hit label mates have been teasing fans about their upcoming collaboration for some time, and now Charli has seemingly suggested there could be more music from them.

"v excited to be forming a supergroup with @no_rome and @the1975..." she tweeted.

Charli XCX's Twitter Post 01

Charli XCX teased about forming supergroup with The 1975 and No Rome.

Last month (February 2021), No Rome gave an update on their track, writing on Twitter, "ok some news - me, [the creator of music] charli xcx & the 1975 have a song together. . got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts . coming out sooner than u think ok thats all for now i love u ... just thought i'd share cos im gassed as f**k . life is a little weird rn but Hey Got some Lovin for Music xx."

No Rome's Twitter Post

No Rome gave updates on upcoming collaboration with Charli XCX and The 1975.

And Charli replied, "sounding good boys"

  See also...

Charli XCX's Twitter Post 02

Charli XCX responded to No Rome's update on their upcoming collaboration.

Back in August 2019, "Somebody Else" hitmaker Matt revealed to fans that he had sent a "beat" to "Gone" singer Charli, and shared that it's a "monster tune".

He tweeted at the time, "Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!! I'm prolific but she's on some s**t @charli_xcx."

And when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matt said that he didn't know and added that No Rome and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song, replying, "Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced."

Charli also confirmed a collaboration was in the works.

"We sent some ideas back and forth, and I'm such a fan of [Matt] and the band," she said. "They just get it, and they don't get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music. And I think he's such a smart lyricist, it's just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music.

"And I love that, and I'm so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don't know what's going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it."

At this time, no further information has been revealed about the supergroup, such as their band name.

