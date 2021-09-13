'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Big at Opening Night of 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Netflix TV

The TV show fronted by Anya Taylor-Joy leads the winners by collecting a total of seven coveted gongs on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

AceShowbiz - Netflix chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was the big winner at the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, scooping seven honours.

The hit series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy, won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Mixing on Saturday (11Sep21).

Other big winners at the ceremony in Los Angeles included Disney's "Star Wars" spin-off "The Mandalorian" - which picked up three gongs for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series - long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", and "Pose".

Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and Disney+'s "WandaVision" were also multiple winners.

The second and third Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will take place on Sunday.

The complete list of Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy winners is: