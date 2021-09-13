'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Big at Opening Night of 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Netflix The TV show fronted by Anya Taylor-Joy leads the winners by collecting a total of seven coveted gongs on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Netflix chess drama " " was the big winner at the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, scooping seven honours.
The Queen's Gambit
The hit series, starring
as an orphaned chess prodigy, won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Mixing on Saturday (11Sep21).
Anya Taylor-Joy
Other big winners at the ceremony in Los Angeles included Disney's "
Star Wars" spin-off " " - which picked up three gongs for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series - long-running sketch comedy series " The Mandalorian ", and " Saturday Night Live ".
Pose
Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s "
" and Disney+'s " Ted Lasso " were also multiple winners.
WandaVision
The second and third Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will take place on Sunday.
The complete list of Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy winners is:
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): "
" The Crown Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: "
" Pose Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: "
" Pose Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program: "
" Saturday Night Live Outstanding Contemporary Make-up (Non-Prosthetic): "
" Pose Outstanding Contemporary Make-up for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program: "
" Saturday Night Live Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: "
" WandaVision Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: "
", " Black Is King ", " The Masked Singer Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular" Outstanding Interactive Program: "
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience" Outstanding Main Title Design: "
" The Good Lord Bird Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: "
" The Conners Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: "
" Bridgerton Outstanding Period Costumes: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Period Make-up and/or Character Make-up: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: "
" A Black Lady Sketch Show Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program: "
" Mare of Easttown Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program: "
" WandaVision Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special:
The Oscars Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series: "
" Saturday Night Live Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up: "
" The Mandalorian Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: "
" Ted Lasso Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: "
" The Crown Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: "
Love, Death + Robots" Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "
" Lovecraft Country Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: "
" Ted Lasso Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "
" The Mandalorian Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: "
David Byrne 's American Utopia" Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): "
" The Mandalorian Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: "
" Country Comfort Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "
" The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming: "
For All Mankind: Time Capsule" Outstanding Motion Design: "
Calls"