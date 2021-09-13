 
 

'The Queen's Gambit' Wins Big at Opening Night of 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Netflix
TV

The TV show fronted by Anya Taylor-Joy leads the winners by collecting a total of seven coveted gongs on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was the big winner at the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, scooping seven honours.

The hit series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy, won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Mixing on Saturday (11Sep21).

Other big winners at the ceremony in Los Angeles included Disney's "Star Wars" spin-off "The Mandalorian" - which picked up three gongs for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series - long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", and "Pose".

  See also...

Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and Disney+'s "WandaVision" were also multiple winners.

The second and third Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will take place on Sunday.

The complete list of Saturday's Creative Arts Emmy winners is:

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): "The Crown"
  • Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: "Pose"
  • Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: "Pose"
  • Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program: "Saturday Night Live"
  • Outstanding Contemporary Make-up (Non-Prosthetic): "Pose"
  • Outstanding Contemporary Make-up for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program: "Saturday Night Live"
  • Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: "WandaVision"
  • Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: "Black Is King", "The Masked Singer", "Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular"
  • Outstanding Interactive Program: "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience"
  • Outstanding Main Title Design: "The Good Lord Bird"
  • Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: "The Conners"
  • Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: "Bridgerton"
  • Outstanding Period Costumes: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Period Make-up and/or Character Make-up: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program: "Mare of Easttown"
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program: "WandaVision"
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special: The Oscars
  • Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series: "Saturday Night Live"
  • Outstanding Prosthetic Make-up: "The Mandalorian"
  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"
  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: "The Crown"
  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: "Love, Death + Robots"
  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "Lovecraft Country"
  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: "Ted Lasso"
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "The Mandalorian"
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: "David Byrne's American Utopia"
  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): "The Mandalorian"
  • Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: "Country Comfort"
  • Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming: "For All Mankind: Time Capsule"
  • Outstanding Motion Design: "Calls"

