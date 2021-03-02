 
 

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Days after she posted a short video of her cuddling her baby, Hilaria releases a new photo of her being surrounded by her children with a question that read, 'How many babies do you see?'

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin. Just more than five months after welcoming baby no. 5 together, the former "30 Rock" star and his wife have apparently added a sixth child to their growing family.

The fitness guru introduced her new bundle of joy via Instagram on Monday, March 1. She posted a picture of herself being surrounded by her six young children, 7-year-old Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 2-year-old Romeo, 5-month-old Eduardo and the newborn. In the accompanying message, she simply wrote "7," adding her husband's 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin to the mix.

The 37-year-old mother then posted the same snap on her Instagram Story page. In the accompaniment of the Story, she asked her more than 800 thousands followers, "How many babies do you see?" She offered them a choice of options that read "6" and "5".

Hilaria Baldwin's IG Story

Hilaria Baldwin introduced a latest addition to her family.

The announcement came just days after Hilaria shared on Instagram a short video of her cuddling a baby. The clip saw her playing with the infant's hand as she kissed the baby's forehead. "Forever my [rainbow] Gratitude," she captioned it.

Hilaria went public with Baby Edu's arrival via Instagram back in September 2020. Putting out an image that saw her cradling her son next to her actor husband in a hospital, she declared at that time, "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

In November, Hilaria opened up about whether she would expand her family with "The Departed" star amid the coronavirus pandemic. "During times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," she said when speaking to PEOPLE. "Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired... And I feel, just with COVID - it's just insanity."

The co-host of "Mom Brain" podcast additionally divulged that her children always asked when they would have another sibling. "My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like, 'When is the next one going to come?' " she explained. "And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!' "

"They've been really great, though. They love [Edu]. They love babies," she further raved. "It's actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they're going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much."

