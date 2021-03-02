 
 

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

The former '30 Rock' star mispronounced the one-syllable title when taking to the stage at the annual awards ceremony to present the Best Original Score - Motion Picture trophy to the Pixar film.

AceShowbiz - Tracy Morgan has issued an apology after mispronouncing the one-syllable film title "Soul" during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (February 28).

The "30 Rock" star took to the stage at the annual awards ceremony to present the gong for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to the Pixar film.

However, Morgan accidentally called the film "Sal", before doing a double-take at the winning name and chuckling to himself as he correctly said, "Soul".

Following the error, which quickly went viral on social media, Morgan took to Twitter to apologise for his mistake.

"Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!" he hilariously wrote.

Other viral moments from the Golden Globes, which were held on separate coasts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, included Jason Sudeikis' acceptance speech after he was announced the winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy category for his role in Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso".

Looking tired and wearing a tie-dye hoodie that vastly contrasted with the rest of his peers' smart suits and ensembles, Jason began his acceptance speech by saying, "Wow, alright! Can I talk now? That's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. To me, this is the coolest thing .... That's nuts. That's crazy."

He continued to make less sense as his speech went on, prompting fellow nominee Don Cheadle to mime the "wrap it up" finger gesture.

"And Don's right, I need to wrap this puppy up, never been my forte," Sudeikis grinned. "Thank you, I appreciate you guys, and shout-out to my fellow nominees."

