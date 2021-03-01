 
 

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' and 'Borat' Sequel Victorious as Full Movie Winners Are Unveiled

The Frances McDormand-starrer nabs the coveted prize of Best Motion Picture - Drama, while 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' is named Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

AceShowbiz - The awards were all handed out at the 78th Golden Globe Awards with "Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" coming out victorious. Both films landed the coveted prizes in the movie categories as they bagged two awards each.

"Nomadland" was unsurprisingly named Best Motion Picture - Drama, having received similar honors from the National Board of Review, the American Film Institute and Gotham Independent Film Awards among others. It bested other nominees, including "The Father", "Mank", "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

"Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao was additionally picked as Best Director - Motion Picture. She made history as the only second woman to win Best Director prize at the Golden Globes after Barbra Streisand won one in 1984 for "Yentl".

Zhao was one of the three women nominated in the Best Director category, with the other two being Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman" and Regina King for "One Night in Miami...". David Fincher ("Mank") and Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") were also vying for the prize.

Also grabbing two prizes, the "Borat" sequel was hailed as Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, beating out "Hamilton", "Music", "Palm Springs" and "The Prom". Additionally, its lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, edging out James Corden for "The Prom", Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Hamilton", Andy Samberg for "Palm Springs" and Dev Patel for "The Personal History of David Copperfield".

Best Motion Picture - Animated went to "Soul", which took another award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture, thanks to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste's works. Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously as Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", while Andra Day won the award in the female category for her performance in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday".

Rosamund Pike won another big acting award, Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, for her portrayal of Marla Grayson in "I Care a Lot". Daniel Kaluuya won his first Golden Globe as he was named Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah", while Jodie Foster got her third in acting category as she won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role in "The Mauritanian".

Other winners at the Sunday, February 28 ceremony included "Minari" (Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language), "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Best Screenplay - Motion Picture) and "The Life Ahead" (Best Original Song - Motion Picture). Jane Fonda was honored with Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Carol Burnett Award was presented with Norman Lear Award.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the event also honored the best in TV field.

Full Movie Winner List of 2021 Golden Globe Awards:

