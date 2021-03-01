Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Netflix TV

The 78th Golden Globe ceremony, which is hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, also sees television pioneer Norman Lear being honored with Carol Burnett award.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The full list of TV winners at the 78th Golden Globes is here. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the award-giving event celebrated TV shows and stars on Sunday, February 28. That night, "The Crown" further proved itself as one of the best TV series in 2020-2021 season as it was announced as the Best Television Series - Drama.

Additionally, star Gillian Anderson, who played British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role award on the series. That was the fourth accolade for the Netflix drama.

Previously, Emma Corrin accepted the award for best actress in a drama TV series for her role as Princess Diana. Co-star Josh O'Connor was honored with Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as Prince Charles in the third and fourth season "The Crown".

Also honored that night at the event was Anya Taylor-Joy. The actress won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of Beth Harmon on "The Queen's Gambit".

The Netflix series had one more thing to celebrate as it was announced as the winner for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony also saw television pioneer Norman Lear being honored with Carol Burnett award, while film icon Jane Fonda being honored with Cecil B. DeMille award. See here for the full list of winners in the movie department.

Full winners of the 2021 Golden Globes in TV department: