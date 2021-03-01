Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Netflix/Apple TV+ TV

The actress wins her first Golden Globe award as she's honored with the award for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Princess Diana on Netflix's 'The Crown'.

AceShowbiz - More winners from TV department have been unveiled at the 2021 Golden Globes Award which took place on Sunday, February 28. Joining the list of honorees that night was Mark Ruffalo, who was named as the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, "I Know This Much Is True".

Emma Corrin, meanwhile, nabbed one of the biggest prizes that night. The actress won her first Golden Globe award as she was honored with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her portrayal of Princess Diana on Netflix's "The Crown. "Thank you so much... for this incredible honor," the actress said while accepting her award during her virtual acceptance speech.

"Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side during this entire time. Thank you, my Prince Charming, Josh [O'Connor]. I could not have done this without you," she added. In her speech, Corrin also thanked Princess Diana for teaching her "compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine."

As for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award, it went to "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis. The night also saw "Schitt's Creek" being named as the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

"The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons have taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it," series co-creator Dan Levy said. "Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow."

This marked the second award for the series as star Catherine O'Hara previously was presented with best actress for comedy drama for her portrayal of Moira Rose.

Later that night, Josh O'Connor received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as Prince Charles in the third and fourth season "The Crown".