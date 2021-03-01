 
 

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes
Netflix/Apple TV+
TV

The actress wins her first Golden Globe award as she's honored with the award for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Princess Diana on Netflix's 'The Crown'.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - More winners from TV department have been unveiled at the 2021 Golden Globes Award which took place on Sunday, February 28. Joining the list of honorees that night was Mark Ruffalo, who was named as the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, "I Know This Much Is True".

Emma Corrin, meanwhile, nabbed one of the biggest prizes that night. The actress won her first Golden Globe award as she was honored with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her portrayal of Princess Diana on Netflix's "The Crown. "Thank you so much... for this incredible honor," the actress said while accepting her award during her virtual acceptance speech.

"Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side during this entire time. Thank you, my Prince Charming, Josh [O'Connor]. I could not have done this without you," she added. In her speech, Corrin also thanked Princess Diana for teaching her "compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine."

  See also...

As for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award, it went to "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis. The night also saw "Schitt's Creek" being named as the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

"The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons have taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it," series co-creator Dan Levy said. "Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow."

This marked the second award for the series as star Catherine O'Hara previously was presented with best actress for comedy drama for her portrayal of Moira Rose.

Later that night, Josh O'Connor received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as Prince Charles in the third and fourth season "The Crown".

You can share this post!

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Is Best Comedy Movie Actress, 'Soul' Already Wins Two
Most Read
O-T Fagbenle Has This to Say After Being Cast as Barack Obama on Showtime's 'The First Lady'
TV

O-T Fagbenle Has This to Say After Being Cast as Barack Obama on Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes