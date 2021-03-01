 
 

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue
NBC/Will Heath
TV

Making his debut as both host and musical guest on the sketch comedy show, the 'Jealous' hitmaker sees himself being grilled by brother Kevin Jonas about the fate of their band.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas has jokingly reassured his sibling and bandmate Kevin Jonas his new solo album doesn't spell the end of the Jonas Brothers reunion.

The "Jealous" hitmaker cleared up the split speculation during his opening monologue this weekend, February 27, as he made his debut as both host and musical guest on U.S. comedy show "Saturday Night Live", and had Kevin quiz him about the rumours from the studio audience.

"I've got to ask, are we good? Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?" Kevin asked, as Nick replied, "Of course."

"Are you sure? Because I just bought a house," reasoned the eldest Jonas Brother.

"The band is still together. I promise," assured Nick.

  See also...

The TV exchange emerged three days after the group dismissed gossip suggesting it was parting ways again, claiming new music is in the pipeline.

Marking the second anniversary to the day the trio announced its comeback in 2019, the pop stars wrote, "That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us. Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories..."

"Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it's all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can't wait for you guys to hear all about it."

The clarification came after Nick announced his new solo single, "Spaceman", while bandmate Joe Jonas was recently cast in the upcoming war movie, "Devotion".

You can share this post!

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Kaley Cuoco Gets Teary Over Husband's Surprise Return Ahead of 2021 Golden Globes
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Digging 'Drivers License' Skit on 'SNL': 'Best Birthday Present Ever'

Olivia Rodrigo Digging 'Drivers License' Skit on 'SNL': 'Best Birthday Present Ever'

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Heading to 'SNL' as First-Time Host

Phoebe Bridgers Takes a Jab at Online Feud With David Crosby Over 'SNL' Guitar Smashing

Phoebe Bridgers Takes a Jab at Online Feud With David Crosby Over 'SNL' Guitar Smashing

Comedian Ted Alexandro Seeks $1M as He Accuses 'SNL' of Stealing Zillow Jokes From Him

Comedian Ted Alexandro Seeks $1M as He Accuses 'SNL' of Stealing Zillow Jokes From Him

Most Read
O-T Fagbenle Has This to Say After Being Cast as Barack Obama on Showtime's 'The First Lady'
TV

O-T Fagbenle Has This to Say After Being Cast as Barack Obama on Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing Black Man's Story Over Unauthorized Biopic

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Production of 'Truth Be Told' Season 2 Comes to a Halt Due to Protesters

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Anthony Mackie Feared 'Falcon' TV Series Wouldn't Be as Good as Marvel Movies

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Rose Leslie Partners Up With Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

'Ginny and Georgia' Slammed for Misogynistic Reference to Taylor Swift

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Dylan Farrow Asks for Empathy Prior to Explosive Episode of HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow'

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin and Jason Sudeikis Receive Big Prizes

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners

Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Named the Best Drama Series - See Full TV Winners