Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

NBC/Will Heath TV

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas has jokingly reassured his sibling and bandmate Kevin Jonas his new solo album doesn't spell the end of the Jonas Brothers reunion.

The "Jealous" hitmaker cleared up the split speculation during his opening monologue this weekend, February 27, as he made his debut as both host and musical guest on U.S. comedy show "Saturday Night Live", and had Kevin quiz him about the rumours from the studio audience.

"I've got to ask, are we good? Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?" Kevin asked, as Nick replied, "Of course."

"Are you sure? Because I just bought a house," reasoned the eldest Jonas Brother.

"The band is still together. I promise," assured Nick.

The TV exchange emerged three days after the group dismissed gossip suggesting it was parting ways again, claiming new music is in the pipeline.

Marking the second anniversary to the day the trio announced its comeback in 2019, the pop stars wrote, "That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us. Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories..."

"Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it's all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can't wait for you guys to hear all about it."

The clarification came after Nick announced his new solo single, "Spaceman", while bandmate Joe Jonas was recently cast in the upcoming war movie, "Devotion".