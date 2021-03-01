 
 

Kash Doll and Kevin Durant Feuding Over Initial 'KD'

Kash Doll and Kevin Durant Feuding Over Initial 'KD'
Instagram/WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Ice Me Out' hitmaker refers to herself as 'KD' in a cheeky tweet but the Brooklyn Nets player, less than impressed by her post, tells her to stick to her full moniker.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll clashed with Kevin Durant on Twitter. The Brooklyn Nets player and the "Ice Me Out" hitmaker got into a back-and-forth exchange on the social media after the latter referred to herself as "KD" on one of her recent posts.

"All these ni**as wanna f*ck KD," so Kash Doll wrote over the weekend. It was a modified lyrics of Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" Remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls.

The basketball player was seemingly irked by it. The 32-year-old NBA star suggested he owned the initial and the female rapper, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, should just stick to her full moniker.

"You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off...U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL," the basketballer responded. When a fan laughed at his complaint, he insisted, "Nah, she turnt up for no apparent reason dog."

  See also...

However, Kash Doll played down their beef and sent the athlete a love emoji with a cheeky message, "I'm the real KD.... your name Kevin Durant act accordingly." She insisted all was good between the two of them with another cheeky post, "We argue all the time.... he know I'm the REAL KD."

But the femcee still caught flak and she was forced to defend herself by re-tweeting her fan who penned, "She been calling herself KD, this album was released in 2019 and look at the title." She referred to her song called "KD Diary" which came out three years ago.

Last year, Kash Doll sparked an online dance craze with her hit single "Ice Me Out". A modern day interpretation of "diamonds are a girl's best friend," the single was a sleeper hit. Originally released in August 2018, it became a new fever on the internet two years later.

The song invaded TikTok and raked in millions of views with the most popular video from Charli D'Amelio amassing over 38 million views.

You can share this post!

6ix9ine Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Splitting Woman's Head Open With Champagne Bottle

Ellen Pompeo Asks Her White Peers to 'Pull Up' and Resolve Lack of Black Voters at Golden Globes
Related Posts
Kash Doll Teases Possible Pregnancy

Kash Doll Teases Possible Pregnancy

Kash Doll Confesses She Often Lies About Her Real Age

Kash Doll Confesses She Often Lies About Her Real Age

Artist of the Week: Kash Doll

Artist of the Week: Kash Doll

Kash Doll Announces Engagement to Omarion

Kash Doll Announces Engagement to Omarion

Most Read
Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins
Celebrity

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Jonathan Knight May Elope With Fiance Due to Never-Ending Pandemic

Jonathan Knight May Elope With Fiance Due to Never-Ending Pandemic

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Kate Hudson Amuses Prince With Her Struggle to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at 2005 Golden Globes

Kate Hudson Amuses Prince With Her Struggle to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at 2005 Golden Globes