Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer says, while the Covid-19 lockdown left her feeling 'musically isolated,' it helped her figure out what she wanted to do with her music.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora felt "musically isolated" in lockdown.

The singer was delighted to get back into the studio to record her new EP "Bang" because things had "got a bit weird" when she was forced to spend months at home without physical contact with her collaborators amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the EP, she said, "It feels amazing and really good to be back, an actual studio and be around instruments."

"I can also bounce off people's energy. It got a bit weird I'm not going to lie, musically I felt isolated which I've never experienced before."

However, the "I Will Never Let You Down" hitmaker admitted the time allowed her the opportunity to figure out what she wants to do with her music.

"That really made me write and think a lot about what I want to do musically," she added.

Rita has teamed up with Kazakh producer and DJ Imanbek for the project and she was "really excited" to try something new with him and is happy with their efforts so far.

"He is a really exciting new DJ with hits of his own. I just love his sound and I just wanted to get in touch his brain," she gushed. "It just grew into this, 'Should we do a project?' "

"And here we are, seven songs in and we're almost making a mini movie. It's really exciting, I've never done anything like this before."

Elsewhere in the video clip, the "Anywhere" singer applied lip gloss so she could "get in the mood" for work.

"I can't work in the studio without having a bit of glamour on, do you know what I mean?" she grinned.