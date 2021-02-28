Octavia Spencer's TV Drama 'Truth Be Told' Shut Down Amid Homeless Protests

Apple TV TV

The production on the crime drama series, fronted by the 'Hidden Figures' actress, at Los Angeles' historical Leimert Plaza Park has been halted following protests.

AceShowbiz - Filming of Octavia Spencer's TV drama "Truth Be Told" shut down early on Thursday (25Feb21) after protesters descended on the historic Leimert Plaza Park set in Los Angeles.

Production on the AppleTV+ crime drama was cut short when activists made it clear the crew weren't welcome.

According to Deadline, the organized protestors objected to the fact filming was allowed to take place in areas like Leimert Plaza Park while local homeless people looking for a safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been turned away.

Many parks in Los Angeles have been locked up by officials in recent months.

The permitted shoot came to a halt on Thursday afternoon as the protestors made it clear they would do whatever was necessary to disrupt filming.

Spencer and her co-star Kate Hudson were not on the set, but two actresses playing their characters as younger women were.

It is not clear if the production will be returning to Leimert Plaza Park.

Based on Kathleen Barber's book "Are You Sleeping", "Truth Be Told" is entering second season after getting premiered in December 2019.

The first season was supported by Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, and Elizabeth Perkins among others. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon served as one of the producers along with Octavia Spencer.

For the sophomore installment, Spencer is back as podcaster Poppy while Kate Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and friend of Poppy's. After reinvestigating an old murder case in the first season, Poppy will look into a new case in the next story.