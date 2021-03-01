Freddie Prinze Jr. Gave Up Acting Before Joining 'Punky Brewster' Reboot

Instagram TV

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' actor says he was done with acting before Brian Austin Green begged him to sign up for the 'Punky Brewster' remake.

AceShowbiz - Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. had given up acting until his friend Brian Austin Green begged him to read the script for the reboot of 1980s TV hit "Punky Brewster".

The star's interest in showbusiness has dwindled in recent years and he was happy working on his cooking ambitions and being a family man until his pal called to rave about Soleil Moon Frye's "Punky" comeback.

"I was kind of done acting," Freddie tells Kelly Clarkson. "I was a full-time father, nothing got filmed in L.A. any more, so I didn't want to leave (home) for six months a year."

The "She's All That" star initially ignored Brian's call but the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star phoned back and called him a "jerk" for not at least taking a look at the script.

"So I start reading it, and I'm laughing while I read it, and (wife) Sarah (Michelle-Gellar) goes, 'What are you reading?' And I'm like, 'You wouldn't believe me if I told you,' " he shares.

"She said, 'Oh my God, you're doing it.' "

The first season of the new show is airing now on U.S. streaming service Peacock.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is also preparing for a TV return after taking a step back for several years.

She is cast for a new limited series called "Sometimes I Lie". It's based on the book written by Alice Feeney and co-produced by Ellen DeGeneres.

She's also among the cast members of another new TV show "Other People's Houses", which reunites her with the "Ringer" writers Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.