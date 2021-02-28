 
 

Demi Lovato Condemns Gender Reveal Party, Agrees It's 'Transphobic'

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Skyscraper' hitmaker has urged expectant parents to stop hosting gender reveal parties as she agrees with transgender rights activist that such parties are 'transphobic.'

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has hit out at gender reveal parties for being "transphobic."

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old "Confident" singer shared her thoughts on the concept, which is hugely popular among expectant parents, as she re-posted a comment made by transgender rights activist Alok Vaid-Menon.

The post says that it's "both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic."

"This is not about political correctness, it's just … correct," continues the message. "We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality. Gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options 'boy or girl.' "

  See also...

It adds, "This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls. The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science."

In her own comment beneath the post, the "Skyscraper" star penned, "@alokvmenon with the real (prayer and heart emojis) Thank you for sharing your knowledge and educating us always. (sic)"

Demi Lovato, an avid supporter of LGBTQ community, realized she's bisexual after watching Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair movie. She previously told "Queer Eye" star Tan France, "It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did. It was that scene where they (Gellar and Blair) made out on the park lawn, and I was just like, 'Oh, wait a minute, I really like that!' "

She also said, "There were times where I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about a guy. I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

