 
 

Zendaya Felt Lost as She Struggled to Find Right Role After Disney

The 'Malcolm and Marie' actress recalls feeling 'very stagnant' after her Disney days came to an end as she struggled to find a project she felt connected with.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya felt "very stagnant" when her time with Disney came to an end.

The 24-year-old actress shot to fame in the network's shows "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover", and she was thrilled when TV show "Euphoria" came along because she felt she'd lost her way.

She told OK! Magazine, "When I finished my Disney show, I had been working since I was 13."

"I had never not had a job - but then, all of a sudden, it stopped and I was like, 'I don't know what I am going to do.' "

"I felt very stagnant because I'd been doing the same thing for so long."

"But I knew I could do more and I knew there was a lot that people didn't know about me."

"Nothing really connected until I got Euphoria, which I landed the month before I was supposed to do Spider-Man."

"I was supposed to do a project before that, but it fell through and I was really feeling like c**p."

"But then I got a call about the script for Euphoria and I read it so quickly - and I immediately connected with it. I loved it."

The "Malcolm & Marie" actress thinks it's important not to be "intimidated" in Hollywood and doesn't want to be made to feel she is "difficult" just because she stands up for herself.

She said, "As a young woman in this industry, I think it's important not to be intimidated."

"I think that we're sometimes told to be a little bit afraid of our power."

"We're sometimes made out to be difficult or hard to work with, but we are just doing what everyone else is doing."

"I think it's about owning that power."

"It's about not being afraid to ask for the things that you know you are worth or are worthy of."

