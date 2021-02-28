Fashion Mogul Fred Segal Dies at 87

Facebook Celebrity

The Los Angeles-based fashion designer has passed away at the age of 87 after suffering complications from a stroke, his representative confirms the sad news.

Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fashion mogul Fred Segal has died.

The Los Angeles-based designer, whose namesake store is located on Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, died on Thursday (25Feb21) of complications from a stroke, his representatives have confirmed. He was 87.

"In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades," a statement reads.

"Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever."

Throughout his celebrated career, Segal, who opened nine retail locations globally, dressed stars including The Beatles, Diana Ross, The Jackson 5, and Angelina Jolie, and is credited for helping shape the fashion and cultural landscape in Los Angeles.

According to his family, Segal "was an innovator, a forward thinker, a rule-breaker, a mentor to so many, such a lover of life and a humanitarian."

"Anyone who knew him felt his powerful energy. He worked his whole life to have self-love and to teach all of us to love one another. To the very end, he inspired us to never give up. He will be forever loved and celebrated."

Segal previously suffered a stroke in 2014, with his daughter Annie telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that "doctors warned us there was a slim chance of survival, so we were prepared for the worst. It's a miracle that he's not only alive, but living well under the circumstances."

He is survived by his wife, Tina, five children, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two stepchildren and a step-grandson.