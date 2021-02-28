 
 

Victoria Monet Welcomes Baby Girl, Boyfriend Thanks Her for 'Best Early Birthday Gift'

The singer/songwriter who co-penned some of Ariana Grande's hit singles has given birth to her first child with boyfriend John Gaines ahead of his birthday.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Victoria Monet has welcomed her first child.

The R&B star, 27, who co-wrote the hit singles "thank u, next" and "7 Rings" for close pal Ariana Grande, revealed the happy news on social media on Friday (26Feb21).

"Hazel Monet Gaines 2/21/21," she wrote, sharing the newborn's name and birthdate in the caption. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world."

Her partner, fitness model John Gaines, added on his own feed, "I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad."

Announcing her pregnancy back in December, Victoria shared a sweet message to her child, penning, "To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!"

"The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always."

"Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You're forever mine. I got you. (sic)"

She also wrote, "Two hearts beat inside of me now... That's more love. Two brains and two souls... that's so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can't wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side (sic)!!!"

