10 Celebrity Engagements in Early 2021

Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's been only two months into 2021, but some celebrities are already hearing the wedding bells. As they're taking their romantic relationship to the next level, some stars are celebrating a huge milestone in their lives by getting engaged to their significant other.

Some of the couples have been known by public to be dating for a while, so an engangement is something that people saw it coming. Some others, meanwhile, shocked fans with their engagement news after secretly dating. One of them ironically landed in hot water after announcing the exciting news on social media.

1. Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham Instagram Ricki Lake and Ross Burningham are getting hitched. On February 20, the 52-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram account to share that she said yes to her boyfriend when he popped the question to her. "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful," so Ricki shared the exciting news. "I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

2. Ross Mathews and Dr. Garcia Instagram Also hearing the wedding bells this year are Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellington Garcia. The 41-year-old "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge took to his social media account to share the news. Alongside a picture of them wearing matching rings, Ross wrote, "Fiance, you stay!" "I am so proud to announce that after over a year together - navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' " he added. "Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits."

3. Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler Instagram Will Kopelman took his relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Michler to the next level on January 30. The ex-husband of Drew Barrymore shared on his Instagram account that he's engaged to the Vogue beauty, posting a loved-up picture of them. The adorable snap saw the model flaunting a huge diamond ring as Will kissed her on the cheek. "Love you love you love you love 1/30/2021," Will wrote in the caption. Before dating Alexandra, the 42-year-old married Drew from 2012 to 2016. The former spouses, who share daughters, Olive (8) and Frankie (6), remain close friends despite their split.

4. Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Instagram Congratulations are also in order for Adam Rippon and his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala! The former figure skater announced her engagement on February 10 as he opened up about how COVID-19 affected their relationship. "JP and I didn't get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it," Adam shared on Instagram alongside some pictures of the happy couple. Adam, who started dating Jussi-Pekka in 2018, revealed that he "was there for a little over two months," doing some fun stuff including driving into the Finnish forest. "We bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. 'duh!' We got ~*engaged*~," the former athlete recalled.

5. Kevin Love and Kate Bock Instagram Kevin Love gave the best surprise for his girlfriend Kate Bock on her 33rd birthday. The NBA star had the perfect timing to present the model with an engagement ring as she revealed the happy news on her Instagram account January 31. "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," she said, posting some black-and-white pictures of her donning the diamond ring. "I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night," Kate added. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward gushed over his now-fiancee in a separate post. Calling her "The Joy of My Life," he raved, " 'Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.' My Fiance. The Joy of My Life."

6. Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Instagram Donald Trump's fourth child and youngest daughter Tiffany Trump made a huge announcement of her own after her dad ended his presidential term. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram account on January 19 to share that she's now engaged to boyfriend Michael Boulos. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote in the caption. Tiffany and Michael were first snapped together at a fashion show in New York City in September 2018 before going public with their romance in January 2019.

7. Kodak Black and Mellow Rackz Instagram Rapper Kodak Black has more things to celebrate this year. In addition to getting released from prison thanks to Trump's pardon, the "ZEZE" spitter ditched his single status as he's now engaged to apparent girlfriend, 19-year-old rising rapper Mellow Rackz. The Florida rapper first hinted at the engagement by posting a screenshot of Jagged Edge's song "Let's Get Married". Shortly after that, Mellow confirmed the happy news by sharing a picture of a plane flying overhead that Kodak used to propose to her. While Kodak has yet to address the matter, his attorney Bradford Cohen stated, 밙odak is engaged and very happy. He is in a great place, and is enjoying the time he has been spending with friends and family."

8. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Instagram Alexandra Michler wasn't the only one who got proposed to on her birthday this year. Paris Hilton's boyfriend Carter Reum went down on one knee to pop the question to the hotel heiress as they celebrated 40th birthday on a private island on February 13. The couple looked stunning in matching white outfits during the proposal as an Instagram post featured them kissing and hugging in joy. "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Paris wrote in the caption. Detailing the proposal, the entrepreneur added, "As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

9. Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps Instagram/WENN/PBI Azealia Banks is officially off the market. The "Anna Wintour" raptress announced on Sunday, February 22 that she's now an engaged woman after boyfriend and artist Ryder Ripps proposed to her. "I just got engaged kunts. I'm crying .... I'm Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B***HES! WE IN HERE.... YERRRRRRR," she wrote alongside a photo of her ring which featured religious Jewish symbol Menorah. While her engagement was supposed to be something to be congratulated, Azealia was heavily criticized over her post instead. Hitting back at haters, the "Luxury" femcee defended herself, "The [hoteps] not understanding that Judaism is a religion and once again forgetting that there are nations of black Jews. Sometimes black Twitter has some seriously uneducated and ignorant takes.... but go off *sis*."

10. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/FayesV The most shocking engagement news this year was probably between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. The NFL star shocked everyone when he announced that he's an engaged man earlier this month during his acceptance speech for the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards amid rumors that she's dating the "Divergent" actress. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. ... I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," he announced. Shailene eventually confirmed the exciting news during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,' " so the "Big Little Lies" alum told host Jimmy Fallon in the Monday, February 22 episode of the talk show. Gushing over her fiance, Shailene said, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being."