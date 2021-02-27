 
 

Lady GaGa's Stolen Dogs Returned Safely by Unidentified Woman

Lady GaGa's Stolen Dogs Returned Safely by Unidentified Woman
Instagram
Celebrity

A woman, who appears to be 'uninvolved and unassociated' with the dognapping, has dropped off the singer's two French bulldogs at the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's stolen dogs have been recovered safely. Two of the singer's beloved French bulldogs, which were snatched by thieves from her dogwalker on Wednesday night, February 24, have been handed over to police.

Commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division says a woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, on Friday, February 26 around 6 P.M. It appears that the woman who dropped off the dogs was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the dognapping.

Her identify, however, wasn't immediately released and it's currently unclear how she obtained the dogs.

GaGa's representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that the returned dogs were indeed the singer's French beloved pets. The "A Star Is Born" actress, meanwhile, is currently in Rome to film a movie.

  See also...

The dogs were returned just hours after the LAPD released new descriptions of the two men, who were suspected in the dognapping case. The LAPD said in a press release earlier on Friday that the two suspects are both black males, around 20-25 years of age. The first suspect was said to have blond dreadlocks and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Details of suspect-2 are fewer, but he was said to be wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

The two suspects were believed to ride a white Nissan Altima four door. "Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint," the LAPD detailed the incident in the statement. "The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."

GaGa, meanwhile, offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she said in a statement addressing the dog robbery.

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," she added, before praising her dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot when fighting off the thugs, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Ryan has been released from the ICU and is currently in stable condition. He is expected to fully recover.

You can share this post!

Kate Hudson Amuses Prince With Her Struggle to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at 2005 Golden Globes
Related Posts
LAPD Lets Out Descriptions of Lady GaGa Dognapping Suspects

LAPD Lets Out Descriptions of Lady GaGa Dognapping Suspects

Lady GaGa Hails Dog Caretaker 'Forever a Hero' After He's Injured While Fighting Off Thugs

Lady GaGa Hails Dog Caretaker 'Forever a Hero' After He's Injured While Fighting Off Thugs

Family of Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Grateful to Pop Star for Her 'Non-Stop Love and Concern'

Family of Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Grateful to Pop Star for Her 'Non-Stop Love and Concern'

Lady GaGa's Father Reacts to Violent Dognapping: It's Like Someone Took One of Your Kids

Lady GaGa's Father Reacts to Violent Dognapping: It's Like Someone Took One of Your Kids

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship