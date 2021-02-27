Lady GaGa's Stolen Dogs Returned Safely by Unidentified Woman

Instagram Celebrity

A woman, who appears to be 'uninvolved and unassociated' with the dognapping, has dropped off the singer's two French bulldogs at the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's stolen dogs have been recovered safely. Two of the singer's beloved French bulldogs, which were snatched by thieves from her dogwalker on Wednesday night, February 24, have been handed over to police.

Commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division says a woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, on Friday, February 26 around 6 P.M. It appears that the woman who dropped off the dogs was "uninvolved and unassociated" with the dognapping.

Her identify, however, wasn't immediately released and it's currently unclear how she obtained the dogs.

GaGa's representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that the returned dogs were indeed the singer's French beloved pets. The "A Star Is Born" actress, meanwhile, is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The dogs were returned just hours after the LAPD released new descriptions of the two men, who were suspected in the dognapping case. The LAPD said in a press release earlier on Friday that the two suspects are both black males, around 20-25 years of age. The first suspect was said to have blond dreadlocks and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Details of suspect-2 are fewer, but he was said to be wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

The two suspects were believed to ride a white Nissan Altima four door. "Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint," the LAPD detailed the incident in the statement. "The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."

GaGa, meanwhile, offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs. "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she said in a statement addressing the dog robbery.

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," she added, before praising her dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot when fighting off the thugs, "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Ryan has been released from the ICU and is currently in stable condition. He is expected to fully recover.