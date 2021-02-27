LAPD Lets Out Descriptions of Lady GaGa Dognapping Suspects

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Meanwhile, GaGa's dogwalker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while fighting off the thieves, has been out of the ICU and is currently in stable condition, her father confirms.

AceShowbiz - Police are letting the public to join the hunt for the thieves who took away Lady GaGa's dogs. The Los Angeles Police Department has released new descriptions of the two men, who were suspected in the dognapping case.

On Friday, February 26, the LAPD said in a press release that the two suspects are both black males, around 20-25 years of age. The first suspect was said to have blond dreadlocks and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Details of suspect-2 are fewer, but he was said to be wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

The two suspects were believed to ride a white Nissan Altima four door. Police urge anyone who has videos or photos of this incident to send it to [email protected] to help further identification of the suspects and locate them.

"Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint," the LAPD detailed the incident in the statement. "The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."

On Wednesday, February 24, two of GaGa's three beloved French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen when her dogwalker Ryan Fischer walked them out in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd.

Ryan has been released from the ICU and is currently in stable condition. "Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," his family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return," the family added.

Breaking her silence on the dognapping, GaGa hailed Fischer as "a hero." She wrote on Instagram along with photos of her stolen dogs, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

She offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs, adding, "I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."