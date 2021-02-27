 
 

Travis Scott to Provide Hot Meals to Houston Families Impacted by Deadly Winter Storms

Travis Scott to Provide Hot Meals to Houston Families Impacted by Deadly Winter Storms
Instagram
Celebrity

Along with his Cactus Jack Foundation partners, the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker teams up with City of Houston officials and the Houston Health Foundation for the relief effort.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Texas native Travis Scott (II) has launched an emergency initiative to feed Houston families coping with the aftermath of deadly winter storms.

The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation partners have teamed up with City of Houston officials and the Houston Health Foundation to provide 50,000 hot meals to locals impacted by last week's (ends February 19) big freeze.

They will work with local business owners to identify the most vulnerable groups of people in need of assistance. They will also coordinate with The Black Service Chamber as well as The National Association of Christian Churches for the relief effort.

  See also...

It's not the first time Travis has joined forces with City of Houston officials for a charity initiative - they launched their first-ever Holiday Toy Drive event last Christmas (2020), during which city folk were gifted toys, food items, Christmas trees, blankets and clothing.

Travis founded the Cactus Jack Foundation in November 2020. His philanthropic endeavors aim to "help those who got that same passion to go hard in life," and its launch date coincided with his third annual "Travis Scott Day". He was honored with his very own day, November 18, by Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner back in 2018.

The relief effort news came as Travis was reported to be under investigation for possible violation of COVID-19 rules. The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker got a potential problem in his hands after drawing big crowd for his Cactus Jack pop-up newsstand on Tuesday, February 23. Los Angeles Department of Public Works claimed to have not given a permit for the surprise event.

You can share this post!

Lady GaGa's Stolen Dogs Returned Safely by Unidentified Woman

Madison Beer Believes TikTok Sparked This Whole New Wave of Bullies
Related Posts
Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Surprise Under Investigation for Possible COVID Violation

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Surprise Under Investigation for Possible COVID Violation

Travis Scott: I Don't Live for Myself Anymore Now That I Have Daughter

Travis Scott: I Don't Live for Myself Anymore Now That I Have Daughter

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Stormi Helps Dad Travis Scott Hand Out Toys During Hometown Giveaway

Stormi Helps Dad Travis Scott Hand Out Toys During Hometown Giveaway

Most Read
K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video
Celebrity

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal