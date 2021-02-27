Travis Scott to Provide Hot Meals to Houston Families Impacted by Deadly Winter Storms

Instagram Celebrity

Along with his Cactus Jack Foundation partners, the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker teams up with City of Houston officials and the Houston Health Foundation for the relief effort.

Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Texas native Travis Scott (II) has launched an emergency initiative to feed Houston families coping with the aftermath of deadly winter storms.

The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation partners have teamed up with City of Houston officials and the Houston Health Foundation to provide 50,000 hot meals to locals impacted by last week's (ends February 19) big freeze.

They will work with local business owners to identify the most vulnerable groups of people in need of assistance. They will also coordinate with The Black Service Chamber as well as The National Association of Christian Churches for the relief effort.

It's not the first time Travis has joined forces with City of Houston officials for a charity initiative - they launched their first-ever Holiday Toy Drive event last Christmas (2020), during which city folk were gifted toys, food items, Christmas trees, blankets and clothing.

Travis founded the Cactus Jack Foundation in November 2020. His philanthropic endeavors aim to "help those who got that same passion to go hard in life," and its launch date coincided with his third annual "Travis Scott Day". He was honored with his very own day, November 18, by Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner back in 2018.

The relief effort news came as Travis was reported to be under investigation for possible violation of COVID-19 rules. The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker got a potential problem in his hands after drawing big crowd for his Cactus Jack pop-up newsstand on Tuesday, February 23. Los Angeles Department of Public Works claimed to have not given a permit for the surprise event.