J.J. Abrams Working on Superman Reboot
The 'Star Wars' filmmaker is teaming up with Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to develop a new take on DC's Man of Steel played by Henry Cavill in the previous film.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Superman is getting a reboot with novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams developing a new blockbuster.

Coates, who also worked on Marvel hits "Captain America" and "Black Panther", is looking forward to revamping the DC Comics superhero.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," he writes in a statement. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

"Star Wars" and "Star Trek" visionary Abrams adds, "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity."

  See also...

There's no casting news linked to the new film, but Henry Cavill has said that he hopes to play Superman for years.

The Brit will be back as the Man of Steel in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" revamp.

Besides working on a Superman remake, J.J. Abrams is also rumored to give DC's John Constantine a TV reboot. The filmmaker is reportedly remaking the DC Comics exorcist and occult detective for streaming service HBO Max.

The new show, written by British author Guy Bolton, will be based in London.

No actor has been attached to the project. Matt Ryan was the last person to play the character in NBC's short-lived "Constantine" series, which aired for one season between 2014-15. He reprised the character for "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow".

