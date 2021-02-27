Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

WENN Celebrity

The pro golfer has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles as he continues his recovery after suffering from multiple injuries following a horrific car accident.

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has been transferred to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital to continue his recovery following his horrific car crash and subsequent surgery.

The golf great underwent surgery on his right leg and shattered ankle following the smash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning (23Feb21).

Dr. Anish Mahajan - the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where Woods had the operation - took to Twitter to announce the sportsman had been transported to Cedars-Sinai.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Dr. Mahajan said in his statement. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

Following the crash, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Woods wouldn't face any charges as it had just been an "accident."

The car crash occurred just two months after Tiger's fifth back surgery. He had been working on a full recovery in the hopes of returning to the golf course in April for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Friends and fans were quick to send prayers and well wishes for the athlete following his accident.

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Former President Barack Obama also penned, "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family... here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."