 
 

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash
WENN
Celebrity

The pro golfer has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles as he continues his recovery after suffering from multiple injuries following a horrific car accident.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has been transferred to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital to continue his recovery following his horrific car crash and subsequent surgery.

The golf great underwent surgery on his right leg and shattered ankle following the smash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning (23Feb21).

Dr. Anish Mahajan - the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where Woods had the operation - took to Twitter to announce the sportsman had been transported to Cedars-Sinai.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Dr. Mahajan said in his statement. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

  See also...

Following the crash, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that Woods wouldn't face any charges as it had just been an "accident."

The car crash occurred just two months after Tiger's fifth back surgery. He had been working on a full recovery in the hopes of returning to the golf course in April for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Friends and fans were quick to send prayers and well wishes for the athlete following his accident.

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family."

Former President Barack Obama also penned, "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family... here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family
Related Posts
CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Won't Be Charged Following Car Crash, Police Says It's 'Purely an Accident'

Tiger Woods Won't Be Charged Following Car Crash, Police Says It's 'Purely an Accident'

Barack Obama Adds Prayers and Well Wishes for Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

Barack Obama Adds Prayers and Well Wishes for Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'