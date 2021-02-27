Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

CBS TV

The Duke of Sussex tells James Corden that he is 'more comfortable' watching the Netflix drama series than reading 'news' about his family in the tabloids.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is "more comfortable" watching a fictionalised take on his life in Netflix's "The Crown" than reading "news" about his family in the tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on the show - which chronicles his mother and father Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and split in its latest season - as he toured Los Angeles with James Corden in a segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Thursday night (25Feb21).

"They don't pretend to be news," Harry replied when asked what he made of the programme. "It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. It's the difference between... that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Harry, who is expecting his second child with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, went on to admit he'd like to see Damian Lewis play him on the small screen when the series features him as an adult.

Elsewhere in the segment, Harry and James visited the house from TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", and FaceTimed Meghan to see what she thought about putting in an offer on the property.