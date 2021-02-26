 
 

Britney Spears' Mom Denies Columbus Short's Claim of Calling Him the N-Word During Fling

The 'Scandal' alum, who used to be the pop star's backup dancer, claims Britney's mom Lynne Spears used racial epithet to refer to him after he allegedly hooked up with the singer.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mother has fought back racism allegations leveled at her by Columbus Short. The actor, who used to be the pop star's backup dancer, claimed in his 2020 autobiography "Short Stories" that the singer's furious parents called him the N-word during his alleged fling with the singer.

Britney's mom Lynne Spears has denied Columbus' claims though, telling Page Six in a statement on Thursday, February 25, "I want to be very clear. Those terrible words are not remotely in my vocabulary." The 65-year-old former schoolteacher insisted, "I would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter. Ever."

Britney's father Jamie Spears has not spoken up, but a source allegedly close to him also vehemently denied Columbus' story. "Jamie was not there, and not involved. In fact, during this time period, Jamie was not involved in Britney’s business at all," the source stressed.

In his autobiography, Columbus, who went on to star on ABC's hit series "Scandal" before he was sacked off after three seasons due to his personal issues, claimed he slept with Britney during a trip to Rome back in 2003. He alleged that soon after, "I was next to [Britney] while she was on the phone with them crying while she had it on speaker" and overheard her parents ask, "Why are you f**king that n****r?" He added, "Britney looked at me so apologetically, knowing I'd heard it. I shook my head and didn't say anything, because what was there to say?"

Recalling the time he allegedly heard Britney's mom use the racial epithet, he told Jazzie Belle on her YouTube show "Inside Hollywood", "I wasn't shocked when it happened. Look where they're from ... they're from Louisiana. The way it came out was so effortless, like that's how they speak. I wasn't shocked and I wasn't hurt by it, I was just like, 'Wow, this is ... OK ... I know who I am around here.' " He added that "because they have black bodyguards doesn't mean behind closed doors they don't use that word."

Looking back at his fling with the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker, the 38-year-old said, "After that I felt like maybe [Britney] was using me to piss them off for some reason. I think she is a really sweet person that was tormented in a position on a high level that I can't imagine."

He went on weighing in on Britney's problem in navigating her fame, "I liken it to Princess Diana. She was the pop princess. Britney couldn't go nowhere - her world [was] completely controlled in this bubble. There would be times that she would act out, and I don't blame her. She was trying to find her way." He added, "I love Britney to this day... I feel bad for her. I wish the world knew the Britney I knew."

