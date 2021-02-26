Mark Wahlberg Partners With Josh Richards to Launch Gen Z-centric Production Company

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

'The Fighter' star has nothing but praises for the TikTok star, who in return promises to pour his heart and soul into CrossCheck Studios that he describes as a real passion project for him.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg is investing heavily in TikTok star Josh Richards by launching content studio with him. "The Fighter" star and staffers at his production company, Unrealistic Ideas, have joined forces with the young entrepreneur, who boasts more than 24 million followers on the video-sharing site, to launch CrossCheck Studios.

"I am impressed with Josh and all of the things he's already accomplished," Wahlberg shared in a statement. "We are looking forward to being in business with him and joining forces with CrossCheck Studios."

Richards' business partner Michael Gruen was also full of praise. "When I met Josh, it was evidently clear that he was destined for greatness," he said. "Josh continues to defy the norm for social media influencers as he expands into business, finance, entertainment and now taking on Hollywood. The duo of Mark and Josh is distinctly unique and will be invaluable when creating content to cater towards multiple demographics."

Richards added, "It's an honor to partner with Mark Wahlberg and the team at Unrealistic Ideas. This is a real passion project for me that I'm going to pour my heart and soul into. We're going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together."

CrossCheck Studios chiefs also shared they have already put together a full slate of material and are "continuing to actively scout new projects." They hope to turn the organization into the "premier venue for internet-native creators." In addition to that mission, they aim to "cater to Gen Z content creators across all sectors of entertainment."