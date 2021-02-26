Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Ex Joe Giudice's 'Amazing' Raunchy Gift to Her

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star reveals in the latest episode of the Bravo series that her ex-husband sent her a sex toy from his new product line.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice's marriage to Joe Giudice might be over, but it did not stop him from giving her a raunchy gift. Revealing that her ex-husband sent her a sex toy, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star gushed that it was "pretty amazing."

The 48-year-old reality star made the revelation in the Wednesday, February 24 episode of "RHONJ". When having dinner at The Chateau on the Lake on Lake George, New York, she was first asked by co-star Jennifer Aydin whether she brought her Lelo vibrator. In response, she told her pals, "I didn't bring my toy. ...Joe's selling sex toys."

Teresa's statement was met with surprise reaction from Jennifer who further pressed, "Your ex-husband is selling sex toys?" The former then answered, "Yes... Joe is a businessperson. And you know what my dad would say? If you can make money, make money."

"He sent me one. It's pretty amazing," the mother of four further spilled. Responding to her confession, her co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga said, "You're making me so uncomfortable."

Teresa's ex, who was sent back to Italy in 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence, informed his Instagram followers in May 2020 that he began selling vibrators. In the following month, he divulged on "Hollywood Raw" podcast interview that his ex-wife "loved" the one he gave to her.

Joe, who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with Teresa, also disclosed that he and his ex-wife remain in a good relationship despite their separation. "We are on the phone, we always talk. I was just on the phone with her a few minutes ago," he shared at that time.

"Look, we have four kids, we have to talk. When you have four kids it's a lot," he futher explained. "I feel bad she had to deal with them all on our own. I do what I can from here. I'm always calling them, I'm always talking to them."

The former couple got married in October 1999. However, they parted ways in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. They were officially divorced less than a year later in September 2020.