Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Surprise Under Investigation for Possible COVID Violation

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The Los Angeles Department of Public Works claims it did not give a permit to the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker to hold the surprise pop-up, which was flooded with hundreds of fans.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack pop-up newsstand might have caused him some trouble with the law. After he caused the streets of West Hollywood to be flooded with his fans due to the surprise, the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker is reported to be under investigation for possible violation of COVID-19 rules.

On Tuesday, February 23, the 28-year-old MC drew a massive crowd in West Hollywood by announcing a pop-up newsstand to promote his i-D magazine. Reacting to the mob gathering, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works told TMZ that it did not give a permit for the event.

The department additionally shared to the outlet that it will consult with the City Attorney's office in regards to any actions they may possibly take, including asking for potential fines. Although the organization already issued citations for permitting violations, it was not clear whether it is applicable for the rapper's case.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Travis could be seen surrounded by hundreds of his fans who asked for his autograph. After giving his signatures to a number of his devotees, he finally managed to get back into his car and left the spot.

Aside from his surprise appearance at the pop-up newsstand, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner promoted his partnership with i-D magazine via Instagram. He posted a picture of him cradling a puppy and captioned it, "Utopia issue 1."

In the magazine's particular issue, Travis opened up to director Robert Rodriguez about his career. "I never tell people this, and I'm probably going to keep it a secret still, but I'm working with some new people and I'm just trying to expand the sound," he told Robert.

"I've been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really," the father of one continued. "That's been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I'm evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."