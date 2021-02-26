 
 

Emma Watson Brushes Off Retirement Rumors

A manager for the 'Harry Potter' actress clarifies that contrary to online reports that she is retiring to settle down with Leo Robinton, the only dormant thing in her life is her social media accounts.

AceShowbiz - Emma Watson is not ready to leave her acting career just yet. Having been rumored to have planned a retirement in order to settle down with reported fiance Leo Robinton, the actress best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film series has offered some denial.

Setting the record straight on the online buzz was the 30-year-old's manager from Untitled Entertainment, Jason Weinberg. He simply told Entertainment Weekly, "[Her] social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

The clarification from Jason came after Emma's career was reported to be "dormant" and she "is not taking on new commitments." A source additionally told Daily Mail, "[she] has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

While it was unclear whether Emma will take her relationship with Leo to a new level, things apparently have been going strong between them. Back in November 2020, they were caught on camera enjoying a coffee date in Primrose Hill.

In one of the snaps obtained by Daily Mail, the "Little Women" actress and her beau were seen engaging in conversation while he put his arms on her shoulder. After receiving their orders, the twosome sat on a bench together as he took a sip of wine.

About Emma and Leo's relationship, an insider told MailOnline in April that they "did everything in their power to keep their relationship private." The insider added, "But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress."

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" star was also uncovered to have introduced the Californian business owner to her parents Jacqueline and Chris. "[She] introduced [him] to her parents, she was really serious about him," the source claimed.

Emma previously dated tech manager William "Mack" Knight for two years. Shortly after they parted ways, she was linked romantically to former "Glee" star Chord Overstreet. The pair reportedly dated for six months before deciding to call it quits.

