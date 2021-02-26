 
 

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

Asked if he feels justice is served with the arrest of Quando Rondo's affiliate Lul Tim, who is named a suspect in Von's murder, the late rapper's manager says, 'I wouldn't wish jail on my worst enemies.'

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - King Von's manager doesn't want his alleged shooter to be sent to jail. Despite what Lul Tim might have done that led to the rapper's death, Von's manager Track claims that he has no ill wish for the murder suspect.

In a new interview with VLAD TV published on Thursday, February 25, Track is asked if he feels justice is served with the arrest of Quando Rondo's affiliate Timothy Leeks a.k.a. Lul Tim, who has been arrested for the murder of the "Crazy Story" spitter. "Honest truth, I wouldn't wish jail on my worst enemies," he replies.

As for the reason why, Track explains, "That's just how I am, how I'm built. Honest truth, I could care - that's his situation and he gotta deal with it. That's his team. Whatever's going on with them, that's on them."

While some in hip-hop community opt for street ways in dealing with such thing, Track hints that he has no resentment toward Von's shooter or plans on taking revenge. "Me, personally, I know what I'm dealing with with losing my brother and his family and just making sure we keep everything going," he adds. "I don't really think or even consider what's going on on that side. That's for them to figure out what they got going on."

Von died on November 6, 2020 after he was involved in an altercation outside an Atlanta nightclub. The dispute quickly escalated into gunfire, during which the Chicago native was shot. He was quickly transported to a hospital in critical condition, but eventually succumbed to his injuries. He was 26 years old.

Two weeks after Von's death, Quando confirmed Lul Tim's involvement in the shooting in his song called "End of Story". "Lul Timmy riding right or wrong," he raps, as he claims that it was in self-defense, "Damn right we screaming self-defense, he shouldn't've never put his hands on me/ Look at the footage, that's all the evidence, see them p***y n***as shouldn't've ran up on me."

Emma Watson Brushes Off Retirement Rumors

O-T Fagbenle Has This to Say After Being Cast as Barack Obama on Showtime's 'The First Lady'

