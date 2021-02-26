Rosamund Pike Warns About Effects of Her Body Being Photoshopped in Movie Posters

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

When the subject of 'body-tuning' is brought up during a conversation with Kelly Clarkson, the 'I Care A Lot' star talks about noticing her doctored photo for 'Johnny English Reborn' and 'Radioactive'.

AceShowbiz - Rosamund Pike makes it clear she is no fan of photoshop. The Marla Grayson of Netflix's "I Care a Lot" made a virtual appearance in the Wednesday, February 24 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", and openly warned about the possible effects of her image being altered in several different movie posters.

Bringing up the "body-tuning" topic in the first place was the talk show's host Kelly Clarkson. Mentioning that she had her photos on magazine and album covers being doctored without her permission, the "American Idol" alum asked Rosamund if she felt bothered by such situation when it happened to her.

In response, the "Gone Girl" star talked about having her image altered in the poster of 2011's "Johnny English Reborn". She recalled, "For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented. In the poster for the character shot, I've got a really impressive chest. Which I don't have."

The 42-year-old actress went on to note that the color of her eyes was changed from blue to brown in the promo of 2019's "Radioactive" wherein she starred as famed physicist Marie Curie. "Strangely, they made my eyes brown, which I still don't quite know why. A sort of brownie, hazel color," she spilled.

While some alteration were less offensive than others, Rosamund pointed out what worried her about it. "Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, 'Oh, I've got brown eyes,' or, 'I've got massive breasts.' But there's probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don't notice it. Because I think we're all losing our grip on what we really look like," she warned.

This was not the first time Rosamund spoke against photoshopped poster. In March 2020, the Oscar-nominated actress told The Sunday Times that she asked the studio producing "Johnny English Reborn" to remove its ad that saw her with enhanced breasts. "I remember being on a poster for something I objected to, where they sort of enhanced my boobs," she recalled. "I was, like, that's not me. It got taken down."