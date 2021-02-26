Jonathan Knight May Elope With Fiance Due to Never-Ending Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The New Kids On The Block member considers eloping with longtime husband-to-be Harley Rodriguez after they were forced to call off their wedding when the pandemic hit.

AceShowbiz - New Kids On The Block star Jonathan Knight is contemplating eloping with his longtime fiance after the COVID-19 crisis forced the couple to postpone its wedding.

The singer-turned-home renovation TV star became engaged to personal trainer Harley Rodriguez in 2016, and they were all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Massachusetts home in 2021 - until the pandemic hit and threw their plans into disarray.

"We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn," Knight told People.com.

"We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

The ongoing uncertainty has prompted Knight and Rodriguez to give some serious thought to scrapping the big celebration altogether and instead running off somewhere to exchange vows alone.

"We're on the fence if we just go elope," he shared. "Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families."

Knight and Rodriguez have been together since they were introduced by a mutual friend back in 2008.

Jonathan Knight came clean about his sexuality after he was outed by a former girlfriend in 2011. Insisting he never tried to hide his sexuality, he said back then, "I have lived my life very openly and have never hidden the fact that I am gay."

He added, "Apparently the prerequisite to being a gay public figure is to appear on the cover of a magazine with the caption 'I am gay'. I apologize for not doing so if this is what was expected!"