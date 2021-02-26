Actor Ronald Pickup Dies at 80 After Long Illness

Walt Disney Pictures Celebrity

The 'Crystal Spirit: Orwell on Jura' actor has passed away 'peacefully' at the age of 80 surrounded by his wife and loved ones after suffering from a long illness.

AceShowbiz - Veteran British stage and screen actor Ronald Pickup has died, aged 80.

"The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" and "The Crown" star passed away after suffering a long illness on Wednesday (24Feb21).

Pickup played the Archbishop of Canterbury in "The Crown" in 2016, Norman Cousins in the "Marigold Hotel" films, and he portrayed Neville Chamberlain in 2017 film "Darkest Hour".

Born in Chester, England, his acting career began with a role in a "Doctor Who" episode in the mid-1960s.

The actor's film credits included "The Mission" and "Prince of Persia: Sands of Time". He also portrayed author George Orwell in the TV movie "Crystal Spirit: Orwell on Jura".

He completed what were his final films, "Schadenfreude" and "End of Term", before his death.

Pickup was nominated for a 1998 Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for his performance in "Amy's View".

Back in 2021, he revealed his favorite onscreen role was in biographical movie "Crystal Spirit: Orwell on Jura", which told the story of George Orwell writing his acclaimed dystopian science-fiction novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four" in 1984.

"Ronald Pickup actor aged 80 passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family," his agent issued a statement to announce his passing. "He will be deeply missed."

The actor is survived by his wife Lans Traverse, whom he married in 1964 after meeting at RADA, as well as his daughter, Rachel, and son, Simon.