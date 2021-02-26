Britney Spears Still 'Makes Decisions All the Time' Despite Conservatorship, Dad's Lawyer Claims

Instagram Celebrity

According Jamie Spears' attorney in a new TV interview, the 'Hold it Against Me' singer is still very much in control of her own life despite being under conservatorship.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Spears' lawyer has broken her silence about her client's battle to keep his position as his daughter's conservator amid a wave of opposition from fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

Vivian Thoreen appeared on U.S. TV show "Good Morning America" on Thursday (25Feb21) to set the record straight and defend Jamie's actions, insisting he has been incorrectly vilified in the media as the bad guy.

"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," she said. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."

Jamie Spears is very much back in the spotlight amid his daughter Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle and following the debut of hard-hitting documentary "Framing Britney Spears", which hit TV screens in America earlier this month (Feb21). In it, he was depicted as a controlling dad, who doesn't always have the "Toxic" singer's best interests at heart.

He has been in charge of Britney's welfare and finances since 2008 when the pop superstar suffered a meltdown following months of bizarre behaviour.

But Thoreen insists Britney is still very much in control of her life - not her father.

"Britney makes decisions all the time," she added. "If she wants to perform, if she wants to record an album, if she wants her name and likeness used, or if she just wants to live her life like a normal person, Jamie collaborates with Britney to make that happen..."

"He has collaborated with her to help her regain custody of her children. He has brought her finances back from disaster. And he's created a safe environment for her to live her life the way she wants, away from the media that cause her so much pain."

The lawyer added, "Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her... Before the conservatorship, it was reported that Britney was making $40 million a year. When Jamie stepped in as conservator in 2008, court records show that Britney's assets were worth $2.8 million and she was in debt and facing lawsuits to the tune of millions of dollars."

"It's under Jamie's stewardship for the past 13 years that he's been able to restore Britney's finances to where they are today - to nearly $60 million.

"Thanks to Jamie's efforts, Britney's estate is now capable of taking care of Britney and her children for the rest of their lives, as long as no one is permitted to exploit or take advantage of her again."

Thoreen also revealed the Spears family staged a secret summit meeting in their native Louisiana last year (20), and despite reports to the contrary, Jamie was never asked to step aside.

"Throughout 2020, Britney and her father had many conversations, and, in fact, early on in the pandemic, they spent two weeks with other family members hunkered down in Louisiana," the attorney explained. "Britney and Jamie went on long drives together. They played and worked in the family garden and every night, Jamie cooked southern comfort food that the family ate and enjoyed together. In that time, Britney never expressed those words to her father. She's never asked him to step aside."

"Jamie loves his daughter and like any other family, issues come up from time to time, but this in no way takes away from the love and support that they have for each other. Britney knows that her daddy loves her and she knows that she can call on him anytime, conservatorship or not... (The court) would not have appointed Jamie or kept him on if Jamie weren't a loving father and grandfather, and if he weren't a responsible conservator. Jamie serves as Britney's conservator because he loves her. He wants the best for Britney."