Brett Ratner's Milli Vanilli Biopic Gets Canned Following Outcry Over His Misconduct Allegations

The upcoming true-story movie about infamous singing duo Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus has been dropped amid backlash over the director's comeback plan.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brett Ratner's Milli Vanilli biopic has reportedly been dropped by bosses at production company Millennium Media following an outcry over the director's comeback.

The film about the controversial lip-syncing duo is set to be Ratner's first directorial effort since he was accused of sexual harassment, misconduct, and assault by six women in 2017.

Ratner denied all allegations at the time, but activists at women's rights group Time's Up last week (ends19Feb21) argued he shouldn't be working in Hollywood, and it appears the backlash has prompted Millennium Media partners to scrap plans to work with him.

Following the film announcement, Times's Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said, "TIME'S UP was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment. Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner."

"Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward... You don't get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not - and will not - forget. And Millennium Media shouldn't either. There should be no comeback."

Representatives for Brett Ratner and Millennium Media have yet to respond to the story.

The filmmaker last stepped behind the camera to direct Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2014 movie "Hercules".

Meanwhile, the Milli Vanilli project about the famous singing duo comprised of Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus who then were exposed to be frauds has been in development since 2007.