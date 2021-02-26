 
 

Mandy Moore Explains Meaning Behind Son's Name, Shows Blanket Made From Wedding Dress

The 'This Is Us' actress opens up on the reason why she and husband named their baby boy August and shares a picture of the baby's sweet custom-made blanket.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore named her son August after the month she discovered she was having a baby boy.

The "This Is Us" star took to Instagram earlier this week to confirm she had welcomed a baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and has now revealed the couple chose the name August for their tot after they discovered the gender of their baby during the summer month last year.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday (24Feb21), Mandy wrote, "It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book. (sic)"

Mandy explained her son's name alongside a picture of a custom-made grey blanket with August's moniker embroidered on it, where the A and T stood out in different colours from the rest of his name.

And Mandy went on to explain the touching meaning behind the blanket, which uses recycled materials from their wedding outfits.

She continued, "Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can't wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. (sic)"

The 36-year-old actress confirmed her son's birth earlier this week with a sweet picture of the new arrival, whom she has nicknamed Gus.

She wrote, "Gus is here ... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T (sic)"

